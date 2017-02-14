It’s no secret that the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus will be making their debut at Mobile World Congress in less than two weeks. All the details regarding their specifications have been floating around the web for some time, but a new product page for the Huawei P10 Plus on Phone House’s website has more than a few people confused. Most of the specs which are listed on the page match up with the details we already know, but there are a few which are quite outlandish – 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a €799 retail price.

The Huawei P10 Plus is intended to offer bleeding-edge specs, but it’s highly unlikely that Huawei would be equipping it with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage and sell the phone for that cheap.

Upon closer examination of the page, it’s clear that none of the information can be trusted. The P10 Plus is listed as having a Full HD display in one section and a QHD display in another. The phone is also listed as having only 512MB of RAM.

While there are plenty of smartphone enthusiasts who would be willing to pay top dollar for a device with 8GB of RAM and half a terabit of storage, we doubt that Huawei’s P10 Plus will be that device. The best explanation we have is that someone at Phone House’s web team got a little creative with the placeholder text.