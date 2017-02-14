Heading into MWC 2017, Huawei continues to tease the company’s next flagship, the Huawei P10. The latest teaser shows off a few different color schemes, suggesting that the P10 will be available in Blue, Gold, and Green.

When the Huawei P9 was introduced last year, the company offered the device in array of colors. So it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise if the same sentiment were to ring true for Huawei’s 2017 flagship.

As for what we are expecting out of the P10, we’re looking at one variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and another with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device is also expected to include a curved display, along with Huawei’s own Kirin 960 processor.

Huawei is slowly becoming a huge playmaker in various areas of the world, so we’re hoping that the P10 is offered here in the States. What do you think about Huawei’s recent releases, and if the P10 will come to the US?