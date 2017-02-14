Feb 14th, 2017

Despite working on the Pixel and Pixel XL for Google, HTC as a brand continues to struggle to gain dominance in a market that was once heavily saturated with HTC phones. The company has since diversified, moving on to help Valve realize its vision of VR for the Steam platform, but that hasn’t shaken off the lack of profit for the Taiwanese company.

The operating loss for Q4 2016 was around $116.8 million USD, which is down from the loss of $133.1 million in the same quarter of last year. Revenues for this quarter were around $720.7 million, which is a year-over-year drop of around 13% for the same quarter last year. That’s not good news for the company, but it’s much less of a slide than we’ve seen in other quarters.

The interesting thing I note from the chart above is that HTC says that its revenue has been sequentially improving over 2016, but revenue between Q3 and Q4 of 2016 actually fell flat. That’s a bit alarming, considering Q4 is the holiday season and you would expect a significant boost in sales for the company during that period. The only phone last year that was worthy of considering from HTC was the HTC 10 and it wasn’t included in a lot of carrier holiday promotions.

The financial report also contains few hints about what the company plans to do in the future, beyond focusing on investing in the VR market. We’ve already seen the HTC U line debuted at CES this year and while the stunning blue of the handset was amazing, the specs of the device means its definitely not one to consider alongside upcoming flagships from manufacturers like Samsung, LG, and Motorola.

local_offer    HTC   htc u   htc u ultra  

stars Further Reading

Pixel's audio issues fixed

HTC begins testing Snapdragon 835 phone

HTC 10 Nougat update resumes in Europe

Jason Mackenzie leaves HTC

Nexus 6, Nexus 9 won't receive further updates

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to Pixel-ize your phone
closeHow to make any Android phone look like the Pixel

Features like the Pixel Launcher, round icons, new nav bar buttons, and Google Assistant are still exclusive to the Pixel phones. With just a few handy apps and some tweaking, you can get most of the Pixel features on your phone.

2

more_vertGet a free pizza from T-Mobile and Papa John's
closeGet some free pizza courtesy of Papa John’s and T-Mobile Tuesdays

Starting on February 14th, and lasting for 4 weeks, T-Mobile has partnered with Papa John’s to give T-Mobile Tuesday users a free large pizza and 25% off regular menu orders.

3

more_vertYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T
closeYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T, but you’ll have to wait

The 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T is now available for purchase, despite the device not shipping for 8 days. The 128GB variant is priced at $479, compared to $439 for the 64GB version.

4

more_vertVerizon brings back unlimited data plans
closeVerizon surprisingly reintroduces Unlimited Data plans starting at $80 per month

Verizon has announced it will be introducing an unlimited data plan for $80 per month, starting tomorrow, February 13th.

5

more_vertDEAL: Get a tablet for free from T-Mobile
closeT-Mobile is offering 2 free tablets for joining T-Mobile ONE

T-Mobile is offering either a free Samsung Tab E or LG G Pad X 8.0 when purchasing the tablet through installment plans and signing up for T-Mobile ONE with at least 6GB of data.

6

more_vertSamsung to begin showcasing foldable phone
closeSamsung will start showing prototypes of their foldable phone later this month

Samsung will be toting some prototypes of their foldable phone concept at MWC for the first time.

7

more_vertThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is back in stock
closeThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is now “shipping immediately”

OnePlus has confirmed that the 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is being made available for immediate shipping.

8

more_vertHow to remove apps
closeHow to remove unwanted apps from your Android phone

If you’re using an Android phone that isn’t a Pixel, there’s a pretty good chance it came with a bunch of pre-loaded apps that you have no intention of ever using. Thankfully, you can now remove almost any app.

9

more_vertGoogle and Amazon prepare to battle it out in 2017
closeGoogle may have to play catchup with Amazon’s Alexa

Amazon’s Alexa stole the show at CES 2017 and this may be cause for concern for Google’s planned expansion of Google Assistant.

10

more_vertPre-order the Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeThe new Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order for $499 from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and the Google Store. The Chromebook Plus launches on Feb. 13th.