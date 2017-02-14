Despite working on the Pixel and Pixel XL for Google, HTC as a brand continues to struggle to gain dominance in a market that was once heavily saturated with HTC phones. The company has since diversified, moving on to help Valve realize its vision of VR for the Steam platform, but that hasn’t shaken off the lack of profit for the Taiwanese company.

The operating loss for Q4 2016 was around $116.8 million USD, which is down from the loss of $133.1 million in the same quarter of last year. Revenues for this quarter were around $720.7 million, which is a year-over-year drop of around 13% for the same quarter last year. That’s not good news for the company, but it’s much less of a slide than we’ve seen in other quarters.

The interesting thing I note from the chart above is that HTC says that its revenue has been sequentially improving over 2016, but revenue between Q3 and Q4 of 2016 actually fell flat. That’s a bit alarming, considering Q4 is the holiday season and you would expect a significant boost in sales for the company during that period. The only phone last year that was worthy of considering from HTC was the HTC 10 and it wasn’t included in a lot of carrier holiday promotions.

The financial report also contains few hints about what the company plans to do in the future, beyond focusing on investing in the VR market. We’ve already seen the HTC U line debuted at CES this year and while the stunning blue of the handset was amazing, the specs of the device means its definitely not one to consider alongside upcoming flagships from manufacturers like Samsung, LG, and Motorola.