Today is a good day for those looking to not break the bank on a new smartphone. We’ve already seen a great deal for a refurbished Moto Z Play, and Honor is jumping in on the fun as well.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the Honor 8 is being discounted by $80, bringing the price down to $320. Honor is also throwing in an accessories gift set, as well as a clear TPU case for anyone who jumps on this deal. However, this won’t last forever, as the deal is only good until midnight, then the Honor 8 goes back up to $400.

Honor 8 Specs

5.2-inch 1080p display

Dual 12MP Sony IMX286 1.25μm cameras (rear), 8MP 1.4μm (front)

HiSilicon (Huawei) Kirin 950 processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

32GB or 64GB

Micro SD card slot

Fingerprint sensor

3,000mAh battery with quick charge technology (9V/2A)

NFC

Type-C port

Headphone jack

IR blaster

EMUI 4.1 with Android 6.0 Marshmallow

If you want to learn more about the Honor 8, including our first impressions, check out the links below. If you decide to go ahead and snag this deal before it ends, hit the link below and give us a heads up as to why you made the decision.

