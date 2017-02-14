We know that Samsung won’t be debuting the Galaxy S8 at Mobile World Congress, but the company is still expected to make an appearance. One of the devices expected to be introduced at MWC is the latest addition to the Galaxy Tab lineup. However, the device may feature a familiar accessory.

A new press render has been leaked which shows the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 with an S Pen leaning against it. This wouldn’t come as to much of a surprise as we are seeing Samsung use its S Pen in different devices, mainly, its new series of Chromebooks.

This new press render confirms previous reports that the Galaxy Tab S3 would feature the S Pen. The tablet is also expected to feature a 9.6-inch display with a resolution of 20148×1536, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Android Nougat.

This begs the following question. Would you be more inclined to use tablets if they included a stylus? Or do you think this is just another gimmick in order to “get rid” of left over S Pen’s from the Galaxy Note 7.