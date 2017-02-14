Feb 14th, 2017

BlackBerry Notable is the latest app from the company to be added to the BlackBerry Hub+ suite of applications. Notable allows you to easily take screenshots and doodle or notate on them, before sharing with your friends or coworkers.

 

However, there is a bit of a catch. Currently, the app is only available on BlackBerry’s own devices, such as the DTEK60, DTEK50, and Priv. BlackBerry claims that the app will be coming to more Android devices via its BlackBerry Hub+ subscription, in the near future.

Once downloaded, Notable allows you to take your screenshots, then either draw pictures or add text notes to the images. From there, you can easily share the images via Android’s share screen

Download BlackBerry Notable
