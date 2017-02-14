Feb 14th, 2017

Android has gotten a lot more user-friendly over the years, but there are still some things that can leave users scratching their heads. One of the most annoying recent Android problems is the “screen overlay detected” message. You’ll see this error message when trying to accept permissions or install an APK. The message is not exactly clear about what you need to do. If you’ve every experienced this frustrating message, we’ll help you get it resolved.

What does it mean?

The message appears when Android detects that another app is using a screen overlay. A screen overlay is when an app can appear on top of other apps. The floating Facebook chat bubbles and screen filter apps are common examples. It’s possible that an app could use a screen overlay to do something malicious while you accept permissions or install an APK. As a precaution, Android won’t let you do anything until the screen overlay is disabled. So let’s do that.

How to turn off screen overlay

The error message will tell you to “turn off the screen overlay in Settings > Apps.” Unfortunately, that’s where the instructions end. It doesn’t tell you how to find the responsible apps. We’ll help you snuff out the culprits.

Note: This process will be slightly different depending on your Android version and phone manufacturer.

  1. Go to Settings > Apps
  2. This step will vary by device. One of the following should work:
    1. Tap the gear icon in the top right
    2. Tap the three-dot menu icon > Configure apps
  3. If you see Draw over apps, tap it
    1. If you don’t, tap Special access under Advanced
    2. Then select Draw over apps

All of the apps in this list can appear on top of other apps. That’s what Android means by “draw over other apps.” Most of the apps in this list only use screen overlay when they are called into action. For example, a caller ID app will only appear on top when you receive a call.  You need to find the app that is currently using a screen overlay.

  1. If there is a drop-down at the top, select Apps with permission
  2. Select the app from the list
  3. Toggle off Permit drawing over other apps

If you found the culprit, you should be able to go back and do what you were trying to do when the message appeared. Once you’ve figured out which app is causing the problem, you may find it easier to simply close out of the app next time you try to accept permissions or install an APK. Hopefully, this guide clears things up for you.
local_offer    Android 101  

stars Further Reading

How to remove apps

Twitter Tips & Tricks

Tricks Android Users Should Know

How to use Do Not Disturb

Android 101: Smart Lock

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to Pixel-ize your phone
closeHow to make any Android phone look like the Pixel

Features like the Pixel Launcher, round icons, new nav bar buttons, and Google Assistant are still exclusive to the Pixel phones. With just a few handy apps and some tweaking, you can get most of the Pixel features on your phone.

2

more_vertGet a free pizza from T-Mobile and Papa John's
closeGet some free pizza courtesy of Papa John’s and T-Mobile Tuesdays

Starting on February 14th, and lasting for 4 weeks, T-Mobile has partnered with Papa John’s to give T-Mobile Tuesday users a free large pizza and 25% off regular menu orders.

3

more_vertYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T
closeYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T, but you’ll have to wait

The 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T is now available for purchase, despite the device not shipping for 8 days. The 128GB variant is priced at $479, compared to $439 for the 64GB version.

4

more_vertVerizon brings back unlimited data plans
closeVerizon surprisingly reintroduces Unlimited Data plans starting at $80 per month

Verizon has announced it will be introducing an unlimited data plan for $80 per month, starting tomorrow, February 13th.

5

more_vertDEAL: Get a tablet for free from T-Mobile
closeT-Mobile is offering 2 free tablets for joining T-Mobile ONE

T-Mobile is offering either a free Samsung Tab E or LG G Pad X 8.0 when purchasing the tablet through installment plans and signing up for T-Mobile ONE with at least 6GB of data.

6

more_vertSamsung to begin showcasing foldable phone
closeSamsung will start showing prototypes of their foldable phone later this month

Samsung will be toting some prototypes of their foldable phone concept at MWC for the first time.

7

more_vertThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is back in stock
closeThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is now “shipping immediately”

OnePlus has confirmed that the 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is being made available for immediate shipping.

8

more_vertHow to remove apps
closeHow to remove unwanted apps from your Android phone

If you’re using an Android phone that isn’t a Pixel, there’s a pretty good chance it came with a bunch of pre-loaded apps that you have no intention of ever using. Thankfully, you can now remove almost any app.

9

more_vertGoogle and Amazon prepare to battle it out in 2017
closeGoogle may have to play catchup with Amazon’s Alexa

Amazon’s Alexa stole the show at CES 2017 and this may be cause for concern for Google’s planned expansion of Google Assistant.

10

more_vertPre-order the Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeThe new Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order for $499 from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and the Google Store. The Chromebook Plus launches on Feb. 13th.