At CES 2017, new devices infused with Amazon Alexa were on display, front and center. However, this left us wondering how much longer it would take before Google would take the reigns of its Assistant and begin making it available in more devices.

The NVIDIA Shield TV (2017) has already been released and features Google Assistant, and now Sony has confirmed the feature will be coming to its Smart TV’s. Starting with the Brava 4K lineup, which already have Android TV installed, Sony will make Assistant available.

However, according to Wired, Assistant won’t be available right out of the box. Instead, Sony will be pushing a firmware update to the Bravia 4K lineup “later this year”.

Once enabled, there will be a specific button on your Sony remote, which will allow you to access Assistant. From there, you will be able to use various voice commands to control your TV, including switching inputs or launching various apps.

Let us know whether you’ll be looking to pick up one of these TVs once they are made official, or if you’ll be looking elsewhere.