More and more information continues to be leaked regarding the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, but this latest “leak” comes from Samsung itself. On the Samsung India support page, the model number has been shared for the Galaxy S8 Plus.

There isn’t any other information shared regarding the Galaxy S8 Plus, other than the fact that it will be a dual-SIM device. Other than that, there’s no other goodies hiding on the page.

The Galaxy S8 Plus is expected to replace the “Edge” devices which have been a mainstay of the Galaxy lineup for a few years. From the rumors being gathered, the S8 Plus is expected to include a 6.2-inch QHD SAMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, along with Samsung’s new personal AI assistant.

Finally, other rumors have claimed that Samsung will be holding its unveiling of the S8 and S8 Plus sometime in March, at an event in New York.

