Feb 13th, 2017

Mobile World Congress 2017 will be kicking off in a little more than a week, but Huawei is planning to make some serious impressions at the event. The company is already expected to launch the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus, but Richard Yu, Huawei’s CEO, teased the possibility of a smartwatch announcement.

The teaser shows a man jogging looking at his smartwatch, with the tag line “Made for Free Spirits”. This suggests that we may be seeing a new smartwatch at MWC 2017 from Huawei.

The company already unveiled its latest fitness tracker, the Huawei Fit, back in November, so it’s unlikely that we’ll see its successor. However, due to the fitness nature of the teaser, we could see a new version of the Huawei Watch with more fitness tracking features included.

We haven’t heard much regarding a successor to the popular Huawei Watch, but it’s likely the smartwatch will include a GPS sensor, in addition to LTE antennas. Let us know what you think about a possible successor to the Huawei Watch, or if Huawei will unveil something completely different.

[GSMArena | Weibo]
