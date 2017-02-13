The ZTE Axon 7 was one of the best budget devices you could buy last year for under $400 and it just got the Android 7.0 Nougat update a few days ago. If you’re not happy with the state of Nougat on your Axon 7 and you want to try something a little bit different, the folks behind LineageOS have announced the ZTE Axon 7 now has nightlies available.

The Axon 7 has been my daily driver since October of last year, so I’m certainly pleased to see the Cyanogen-successor now supporting the device. Here’s the full list of phones added in this round that now support LineageOS 14.1:

If you own any of these devices and you want to check out the OS on your phone, head on over to the LineageOS download page to get started.