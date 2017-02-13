The ZTE Axon 7 was one of the best budget devices you could buy last year for under $400 and it just got the Android 7.0 Nougat update a few days ago. If you’re not happy with the state of Nougat on your Axon 7 and you want to try something a little bit different, the folks behind LineageOS have announced the ZTE Axon 7 now has nightlies available.
The Axon 7 has been my daily driver since October of last year, so I’m certainly pleased to see the Cyanogen-successor now supporting the device. Here’s the full list of phones added in this round that now support LineageOS 14.1:
- ZTE Axon 7
- OnePlus 3T
- HTC One M7
- LG G3 (Sprint)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0″ and 9.7″
If you own any of these devices and you want to check out the OS on your phone, head on over to the LineageOS download page to get started.