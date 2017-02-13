The LG G6 is just around the corner and LG is already announcing some features. The G6 will have Quad-DC support by the company “ESS”. This is the same great audio that was first available on the LG V20 . “DAC” is digital to analog converter, which reduces noise by up to 50% more than a single DAC.

The G5 was able to get Hi-Fi DAC with a Bang & Olufsen module, but the modules for the G5 never took off. Having it built right into the phone is a much better implementation. In a world where companies are removing headphone jacks and pushing people to Bluetooth, it’s nice to see LG put an emphasis on audio quality. Is this something you care about?

[via LG (Korean)]