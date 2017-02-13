Feb 13th, 2017

HMD Global is the new company behind the upcoming Nokia smartphones, specifically the new Nokia 6 that has proved so popular in China that the company can’t keep it in stock. While that budget Nokia device is generating a lot of interest in China, the rest of the world is left wondering if we’ll see a flagship-worthy Nokia device this year.

A new rumor from noted leaker Evan Blass of VentureBeat has suggested that HMD Global will be on hand at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the end of this month to showcase a handful of new devices, all powered by Android. The Nokia 6 is slated to be part of that lineup, but the rumor also suggests that the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will also be revealed at the show.

Neither of these two devices is the famed flagship-worthy device that most hardcore Android fans want to see so that’s somewhat disappointing. The Nokia 5 is rumored to feature a 5.2″ display with 720p resolution powered by a Snapdragon 430 and 2GB of RAM, with a 12 megapixel camera. Prices are rumored to be sitting at around €249 for the Nokia 6, €199 for the Nokia 5, and €149 for the Nokia 3.

The HMD Global event will be held on February 26th, with the European audience targeted with these phones. It’s unclear whether we’ll see any of these Nokia devices in the United States or other regions just yet.

local_offer    hmd global   MWC 2017   Nokia   Nokia 3   Nokia 5   Nokia 6  

stars Further Reading

Huawei continues to tease the Huawei P10

The Galaxy Tab S3 is likely to include an S Pen

Huawei P10 Plus with 8GB of RAM?

BlackBerry Mercury shown off in latest MWC 2017 invite

HMD Global files trademark for NSERIES

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to Pixel-ize your phone
closeHow to make any Android phone look like the Pixel

Features like the Pixel Launcher, round icons, new nav bar buttons, and Google Assistant are still exclusive to the Pixel phones. With just a few handy apps and some tweaking, you can get most of the Pixel features on your phone.

2

more_vertPixbar app give you Pixel-like nav buttons
closePixbar app gives you Pixel-like nav buttons without root

If you’ve been jealous of the fancy navigation buttons used by the Pixel and Pixel XL, you can now add them to your Android device without having to root it. The $0.99 Pixbar app on the Play Store gives you the illusion that your on-screen navigational buttons are identical to those on the Pixel phones. In …

3

more_vertGet a free pizza from T-Mobile and Papa John's
closeGet some free pizza courtesy of Papa John’s and T-Mobile Tuesdays

Starting on February 14th, and lasting for 4 weeks, T-Mobile has partnered with Papa John’s to give T-Mobile Tuesday users a free large pizza and 25% off regular menu orders.

4

more_vertVerizon brings back unlimited data plans
closeVerizon surprisingly reintroduces Unlimited Data plans starting at $80 per month

Verizon has announced it will be introducing an unlimited data plan for $80 per month, starting tomorrow, February 13th.

5

more_vertYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T
closeYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T, but you’ll have to wait

The 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T is now available for purchase, despite the device not shipping for 8 days. The 128GB variant is priced at $479, compared to $439 for the 64GB version.

6

more_vertDEAL: Get a tablet for free from T-Mobile
closeT-Mobile is offering 2 free tablets for joining T-Mobile ONE

T-Mobile is offering either a free Samsung Tab E or LG G Pad X 8.0 when purchasing the tablet through installment plans and signing up for T-Mobile ONE with at least 6GB of data.

7

more_vertSamsung to begin showcasing foldable phone
closeSamsung will start showing prototypes of their foldable phone later this month

Samsung will be toting some prototypes of their foldable phone concept at MWC for the first time.

8

more_vertThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is back in stock
closeThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is now “shipping immediately”

OnePlus has confirmed that the 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is being made available for immediate shipping.

9

more_vertGoogle and Amazon prepare to battle it out in 2017
closeGoogle may have to play catchup with Amazon’s Alexa

Amazon’s Alexa stole the show at CES 2017 and this may be cause for concern for Google’s planned expansion of Google Assistant.

10

more_vertPre-order the Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeThe new Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order for $499 from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and the Google Store. The Chromebook Plus launches on Feb. 13th.