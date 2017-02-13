HMD Global is the new company behind the upcoming Nokia smartphones, specifically the new Nokia 6 that has proved so popular in China that the company can’t keep it in stock. While that budget Nokia device is generating a lot of interest in China, the rest of the world is left wondering if we’ll see a flagship-worthy Nokia device this year.

A new rumor from noted leaker Evan Blass of VentureBeat has suggested that HMD Global will be on hand at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the end of this month to showcase a handful of new devices, all powered by Android. The Nokia 6 is slated to be part of that lineup, but the rumor also suggests that the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will also be revealed at the show.

Neither of these two devices is the famed flagship-worthy device that most hardcore Android fans want to see so that’s somewhat disappointing. The Nokia 5 is rumored to feature a 5.2″ display with 720p resolution powered by a Snapdragon 430 and 2GB of RAM, with a 12 megapixel camera. Prices are rumored to be sitting at around €249 for the Nokia 6, €199 for the Nokia 5, and €149 for the Nokia 3.

The HMD Global event will be held on February 26th, with the European audience targeted with these phones. It’s unclear whether we’ll see any of these Nokia devices in the United States or other regions just yet.