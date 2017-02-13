Feb 13th, 2017

According to a new report from the Korea Times, Google is currently facing an anti-competitive investigation into whether the company obstructed Samsung’s development of its own operating system in order to replace Android OS. An FTC official has announced that the firm is looking into whether or not Google “thwarted competition” in the OS market.

Currently, the Android marketshare in South Korea sits at more than 80% of devices. Specifically, the FTC is examining the Mobile Application Distribution Agreement signed by Google and Samsung in 2011 that requires all Android handsets to have Google set as the default search engine and to have several Google apps pre-installed on any Android devices. Samsung and Google also had an anti-fragmentation agreement that would prevent Samsung from developing a new OS using Google’s algorithms.

This isn’t the first time Google has been subjected to an anti-competitive suit in the country, as search engines Naver and Daum complained back in 2013 about the MADA that keeps Google as the default search engine on Android devices. Google was cleared in that suit after the anti-trust investigation stated that marketshare for these search engines was not impacted.

This renewed interest in examining whether Google is chaining manufacturers with its requirements has led the FTC to review whether this case from 2013 should be reinvestigated, while Google maintains that because Android is open source, partners are free to use the OS as they see fit.

“Android is an open source platform. Our partner agreements are entirely voluntary — anyone can use Android without Google. The Android OS can be downloaded for free. It can be modified and used to build a phone. Many companies have used Android’s source code as the starting point for their own operating systems.”

While Google’s stance on the open nature of Android has been standard any time the company has been accused of anti-competitive practices, this isn’t the first time the company has been subject to these complaints. The Russian government fined Google $6.75 million last year for violations, while the EU says the company is in breach of anti-trust rules.
local_offer    Android   Google   Samsung   South Korea  

stars Further Reading

The Galaxy Tab S3 is likely to include an S Pen

Google Assistant is coming to Sony Bravia TVs

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus' model number is revealed

DEAL: Get a tablet for free from T-Mobile

Pre-order the Samsung Chromebook Plus

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to Pixel-ize your phone
closeHow to make any Android phone look like the Pixel

Features like the Pixel Launcher, round icons, new nav bar buttons, and Google Assistant are still exclusive to the Pixel phones. With just a few handy apps and some tweaking, you can get most of the Pixel features on your phone.

2

more_vertPixbar app give you Pixel-like nav buttons
closePixbar app gives you Pixel-like nav buttons without root

If you’ve been jealous of the fancy navigation buttons used by the Pixel and Pixel XL, you can now add them to your Android device without having to root it. The $0.99 Pixbar app on the Play Store gives you the illusion that your on-screen navigational buttons are identical to those on the Pixel phones. In …

3

more_vertGet a free pizza from T-Mobile and Papa John's
closeGet some free pizza courtesy of Papa John’s and T-Mobile Tuesdays

Starting on February 14th, and lasting for 4 weeks, T-Mobile has partnered with Papa John’s to give T-Mobile Tuesday users a free large pizza and 25% off regular menu orders.

4

more_vertVerizon brings back unlimited data plans
closeVerizon surprisingly reintroduces Unlimited Data plans starting at $80 per month

Verizon has announced it will be introducing an unlimited data plan for $80 per month, starting tomorrow, February 13th.

5

more_vertYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T
closeYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T, but you’ll have to wait

The 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T is now available for purchase, despite the device not shipping for 8 days. The 128GB variant is priced at $479, compared to $439 for the 64GB version.

6

more_vertDEAL: Get a tablet for free from T-Mobile
closeT-Mobile is offering 2 free tablets for joining T-Mobile ONE

T-Mobile is offering either a free Samsung Tab E or LG G Pad X 8.0 when purchasing the tablet through installment plans and signing up for T-Mobile ONE with at least 6GB of data.

7

more_vertSamsung to begin showcasing foldable phone
closeSamsung will start showing prototypes of their foldable phone later this month

Samsung will be toting some prototypes of their foldable phone concept at MWC for the first time.

8

more_vertThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is back in stock
closeThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is now “shipping immediately”

OnePlus has confirmed that the 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is being made available for immediate shipping.

9

more_vertGoogle and Amazon prepare to battle it out in 2017
closeGoogle may have to play catchup with Amazon’s Alexa

Amazon’s Alexa stole the show at CES 2017 and this may be cause for concern for Google’s planned expansion of Google Assistant.

10

more_vertPre-order the Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeThe new Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order for $499 from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and the Google Store. The Chromebook Plus launches on Feb. 13th.