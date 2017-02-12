A lot of rumors surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S8 lineup have been making their rounds, including whether there will be a Galaxy S8 “Edge”. However, it seems that won’t be the case, as @evleaks tweeted an image of the label branding for the Galaxy S8+.

In case you were interested… pic.twitter.com/bpcOFZmOC3 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 10, 2017

This device is expected to be larger than the regular Galaxy S8, with a display size measuring in at 6.2-inches. In fact, @evleaks continued to clear up the confusion, by confirming the display sizes for both devices. He also shared that both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will feature Samsung’s AMOLED display panels, with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels.

I've been seeing this misreported quite a bit, so, just to clarify: GS8 – 5.8" QHD

GS8+ – 6.2" QHD Both displays are, ofc, SAMOLED. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 12, 2017

A recent rumor has claimed that the new Galaxy lineup will be unveiled at the end of March, so we’ve still got a few more weeks before we see what Samsung has been cooking up. Let us know what you think about these devices, and whether you’ll be looking to get the regular Galaxy S8 or the Galaxy S8+.