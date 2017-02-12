Originally leaked late last year and unveiled at CES 2017, the Samsung Chromebook Plus may be one of the best options for those looking for a new Chromebook. What makes this is even better is that the Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order from places such as Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and the Google Store.

Samsung actually introduced two new Chromebook options during CES 2017, however the company has yet to share release information regarding the Chromebook Pro. In reference to the Chromebook Plus, here is what the specs offer:

12.5-inch 2400×1600 LED Display

ARM OP1 hexa-core Processor

4GB RAM

32GB Storage

39Wh Battery

(2) USB Type-C ports

SD Card Reader

S-Pen Stylus

These are some pretty impressive specs built into a Chromebook, but when you add in the support for Android apps via the Play Store, and you have a winner. The Samsung Chromebook Pro, with its Intel M3 processor, is expected to launch in the near future. However, if you’re looking to jump onboard with a new Chromebook, the Plus variant launches on Tuesday, February 13th.

You can hit the links below to pre-order the Samsung Chromebook Plus for $499. If you decide to pull the trigger on this, give us a heads up in the comments below.

[Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store | Newegg]