Tablets may be going to the wayside, but that’s not stopping T-Mobile from trying to give some away for free. The carrier has announced a new promotion which will net customers either a free LG G Pad X 8.0 or the Samsung Tab E.

In order to qualify, you’ll need to “purchase” the device on T-Mobile’s installment plan, while also adding it to your T-Mobile ONE plan with at least 6GB of data. From there, T-Mobile will provide a monthly bill credit for either tablet.

The carrier doesn’t state how long this deal will last, but does claim that it is only a limited time offer. Hit the link below to learn more and grab a new tablet for yourself.

[T-Mobile]