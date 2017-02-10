When Android Wear 2.0 was introduced, there were many that were excited about the updates coming to Android Pay. However, with new updates there are bound to be issues along the way.

Enter Wells Fargo and CITI. Through Google’s Support page, any credit/debit cards from these banks will not work on your Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch. Here’s the full list of the affected cards:

CITI:

Citi Visa Credit

Citi MasterCard Debit and Credit

Co-branded: Hilton Visa Credit

Expedia MasterCard and Visa Credit

Costco AnyWhere Consumer

AT&T Mastercard

Wells Fargo:

Consumer Debit Visa

Consumer Credit Visa and American Express

Small Business Credit and Debit Visa

There has yet to be an official statement given by either bank. But for the time being you’ll have to wait for an update before being able to use your cards with your Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch.

[Android Police | Google Support]