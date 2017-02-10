Feb 10th, 2017

When Android Wear 2.0 was introduced, there were many that were excited about the updates coming to Android Pay. However, with new updates there are bound to be issues along the way.

Enter Wells Fargo and CITI. Through Google’s Support page, any credit/debit cards from these banks will not work on your Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch. Here’s the full list of the affected cards:

CITI:

  • Citi Visa Credit
  • Citi MasterCard Debit and Credit
  • Co-branded: Hilton Visa Credit
  • Expedia MasterCard and Visa Credit
  • Costco AnyWhere Consumer
  • AT&T Mastercard

Wells Fargo:

  • Consumer Debit Visa
  • Consumer Credit Visa and American Express
  • Small Business Credit and Debit Visa

There has yet to be an official statement given by either bank. But for the time being you’ll have to wait for an update before being able to use your cards with your Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch.

[Android Police | Google Support]
local_offer    Android Pay   Android Wear 2.0   CITI   Wells Fargo  

stars Further Reading

LG Watch Syle and Sport now available

Mobile Roar 161: What to Wear 2.0

The Android Wear 2.0 update is coming to the Polar M600 soon

These are the smartwatches being updated to Android Wear 2.0

Android Pay on Wear 2.0 restrictions

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to Pixel-ize your phone
closeHow to make any Android phone look like the Pixel

Features like the Pixel Launcher, round icons, new nav bar buttons, and Google Assistant are still exclusive to the Pixel phones. With just a few handy apps and some tweaking, you can get most of the Pixel features on your phone.

2

more_vertPixbar app give you Pixel-like nav buttons
closePixbar app gives you Pixel-like nav buttons without root

If you’ve been jealous of the fancy navigation buttons used by the Pixel and Pixel XL, you can now add them to your Android device without having to root it. The $0.99 Pixbar app on the Play Store gives you the illusion that your on-screen navigational buttons are identical to those on the Pixel phones. In …

3

more_vertGoogle's AI can enhance pixelated photos
closeGoogle’s AI can “zoom and enhance” photos like crime films

You ever watch one of those cool crime or detective flicks and the prosecutor comes across some footage they need a good look at? Google is making the “zoom and enhance” possible through AI.

4

more_vertSamsung to focus on Plus Galaxy S8 model
closePlus model is expected to dominate Samsung Galaxy S8’s production schedule

It’s said the “Plus” model of the Samsung Galaxy S8 (remember, both devices are said to be getting understated Edge displays this go around) will be eating up 70% of Samsung’s production schedule from the get go.

5

more_vertThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is back in stock
closeThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is now “shipping immediately”

OnePlus has confirmed that the 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is being made available for immediate shipping.

6

more_vertSamsung to begin showcasing foldable phone
closeSamsung will start showing prototypes of their foldable phone later this month

Samsung will be toting some prototypes of their foldable phone concept at MWC for the first time.

7

more_vertLG teases the G6's small bezels
closeLG G6 press invites tease the phone’s small bezels, rounded display corners

Press invites for their February 26th LG G6 event have been sent out, teasing the display’s rounded corners, what could be some pretty small bezels.

8

more_vertDEAL: Save 70% on Samsung's microSD cards
closeDEAL: Save up to 70 percent on Samsung’s 32, 64 and 128GB EVO microSD cards

The average price of microSD cards have come down significantly over the past year, but it still costs quite a bit if you want to double the amount of storage you have available for your smartphone. Fortunately, Amazon has heard your cries and has cut the price of the Samsung EVO microSD cards. The monstrous 256GB EVO …

9

more_vertPixel's audio issues fixed
closePixel’s February security patch fixes audio issues

The Pixel and Pixel XL got a bit more love in yesterday’s security patch than just security fixes. They also got a fix to one of the most annoying bugs out.

10

more_vertGalaxy S8 and S8 Plus renders surface
closeAnother set of Galaxy S8 renders paint vivid pictures of what to expect

We’re pretty sure we know what the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will look like once Samsung launches them later this Spring. In case you needed an even better idea, take a gander at these new device renders.