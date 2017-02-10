Feb 10th, 2017

Here’s what you picked as your favorite news stories for the week:

#10 – Google “Zoom, Enhance!”

56 likes – Google Brain is a new service which uses neural networks to create a higher resolution, enhanced image from a source with a lower resolution.

#9 – Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G6

57 likes – With the Galaxy S8 and LG G6 looming on the horizon, Kris from Android Authority takes a look at the rumors and states the devices both look “awfully similar”.

#8 – Cyanogen Office

59 likes – After Cyanogen Inc. went to the wayside, its former CEO is running a new company by the name of Adrasta which may be working on a new digital assistant.

#7 – Samsung Chromebook Pro

59 likes – According to references in the Chromium Repositories, the upcoming Samsung Chromebook Pro may be offered with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM.

#6 – Google Pixel Production

59 likes – Initial rumors claimed that Google had stopped production of the Pixel and Pixel XL. However, these rumors have since been debunked.

#5 – Stay Safe with Gmail and Chrome

60 likes – Google has detailed the different ways that Gmail and Chrome keep you protected from phishing emails and phishing websites on your Android devices and your desktop computer.

#4 – Android Wear 2.0 Release

61 likes – Google has officially released Android Wear 2.0 along with the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style.

#3 – Google Maps Commute Info

61 likes – A new update to Google Maps has started rolling out which provides you with real-time information at the bottom of the screen.

#2 – Pixel Audio Distortion

63 likes – Previously, there were issues with audio distortion on the Pixel and Pixel XL. However, the issues were solved with the release of the February Android security patch.

#1 – Privacy Alternative Apps

67 likes – The folks at Android Central have put together a list of the best applications which focus on privacy, while still being useful.

What’s YOUR top news item for the week?

more_vertHow to Pixel-ize your phone
closeHow to make any Android phone look like the Pixel

Features like the Pixel Launcher, round icons, new nav bar buttons, and Google Assistant are still exclusive to the Pixel phones. With just a few handy apps and some tweaking, you can get most of the Pixel features on your phone.

more_vertPixbar app give you Pixel-like nav buttons
closePixbar app gives you Pixel-like nav buttons without root

If you’ve been jealous of the fancy navigation buttons used by the Pixel and Pixel XL, you can now add them to your Android device without having to root it. The $0.99 Pixbar app on the Play Store gives you the illusion that your on-screen navigational buttons are identical to those on the Pixel phones. In …

more_vertGoogle's AI can enhance pixelated photos
closeGoogle’s AI can “zoom and enhance” photos like crime films

You ever watch one of those cool crime or detective flicks and the prosecutor comes across some footage they need a good look at? Google is making the “zoom and enhance” possible through AI.

more_vertSamsung to focus on Plus Galaxy S8 model
closePlus model is expected to dominate Samsung Galaxy S8’s production schedule

It’s said the “Plus” model of the Samsung Galaxy S8 (remember, both devices are said to be getting understated Edge displays this go around) will be eating up 70% of Samsung’s production schedule from the get go.

more_vertThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is back in stock
closeThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is now “shipping immediately”

OnePlus has confirmed that the 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is being made available for immediate shipping.

more_vertSamsung to begin showcasing foldable phone
closeSamsung will start showing prototypes of their foldable phone later this month

Samsung will be toting some prototypes of their foldable phone concept at MWC for the first time.

more_vertLG teases the G6's small bezels
closeLG G6 press invites tease the phone’s small bezels, rounded display corners

Press invites for their February 26th LG G6 event have been sent out, teasing the display’s rounded corners, what could be some pretty small bezels.

more_vertDEAL: Save 70% on Samsung's microSD cards
closeDEAL: Save up to 70 percent on Samsung’s 32, 64 and 128GB EVO microSD cards

The average price of microSD cards have come down significantly over the past year, but it still costs quite a bit if you want to double the amount of storage you have available for your smartphone. Fortunately, Amazon has heard your cries and has cut the price of the Samsung EVO microSD cards. The monstrous 256GB EVO …

more_vertPixel's audio issues fixed
closePixel’s February security patch fixes audio issues

The Pixel and Pixel XL got a bit more love in yesterday’s security patch than just security fixes. They also got a fix to one of the most annoying bugs out.

more_vertGalaxy S8 and S8 Plus renders surface
closeAnother set of Galaxy S8 renders paint vivid pictures of what to expect

We’re pretty sure we know what the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will look like once Samsung launches them later this Spring. In case you needed an even better idea, take a gander at these new device renders.