Here’s what you picked as your favorite news stories for the week:

#10 – Google “Zoom, Enhance!”

56 likes – Google Brain is a new service which uses neural networks to create a higher resolution, enhanced image from a source with a lower resolution.

57 likes – With the Galaxy S8 and LG G6 looming on the horizon, Kris from Android Authority takes a look at the rumors and states the devices both look “awfully similar”.

#8 – Cyanogen Office

59 likes – After Cyanogen Inc. went to the wayside, its former CEO is running a new company by the name of Adrasta which may be working on a new digital assistant.

#7 – Samsung Chromebook Pro

59 likes – According to references in the Chromium Repositories, the upcoming Samsung Chromebook Pro may be offered with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM.

#6 – Google Pixel Production

59 likes – Initial rumors claimed that Google had stopped production of the Pixel and Pixel XL . However, these rumors have since been debunked.

#5 – Stay Safe with Gmail and Chrome

60 likes – Google has detailed the different ways that Gmail and Chrome keep you protected from phishing emails and phishing websites on your Android devices and your desktop computer.

#4 – Android Wear 2.0 Release

61 likes – Google has officially released Android Wear 2.0 along with the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style.

#3 – Google Maps Commute Info

61 likes – A new update to Google Maps has started rolling out which provides you with real-time information at the bottom of the screen.

#2 – Pixel Audio Distortion

63 likes – Previously, there were issues with audio distortion on the Pixel and Pixel XL. However, the issues were solved with the release of the February Android security patch.

#1 – Privacy Alternative Apps

67 likes – The folks at Android Central have put together a list of the best applications which focus on privacy, while still being useful.

