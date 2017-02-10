Feb 10th, 2017

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Custom Search Bar Widget

One of the staples of an Android home screen is the ubiquitous Google Search Bar. The design of the search bar has changed over the years, but you don’t have to use the design that Google chooses. Custom Search Bar Widget allows you to completely customize the look and functionality of the search bar. It can be much more than a simple white bar that leads to Google.

DOWNLOAD: Custom Search Bar Widget – Google Play

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 3.7/5
  • Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

2. Nuzzel

Nuzzel has been around for a while, but more people should know about it. The app uses your Twitter account to curate the news. You see stories that your friends have shared, but it’s ordered by how many friends shared a story. A popular story that a lot of your friends are tweeting about will be at the top. You can even get notifications when multiple friends are tweeting about something.

DOWNLOAD: Nuzzle – Google Play

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.4/5
  • Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

3. Camera Roll

If you’re like me, you’re constantly on the hunt for a simple photo gallery app that doesn’t have a bunch of needless features. Camera Roll is exactly that. It simply shows your folders and your photos in a minimalistic interface. Camera Roll can also show you the Exif-Data from your photos.

DOWNLOAD: Camera Roll – Google Play

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: Unreleased
  • Installs: 50 – 100

4. Tomb of the Mask

Tomb of the Mask is an arcade game with an awesome retro vibe. The idea is to navigate through mazes by jetting from wall to wall. Collect coins along the way to buy shields and other items to help. You’ll face a variety of traps, enemies, powerups, and challenges. Get to the end of the maze in one piece to advance to the next level.

DOWNLOAD: Tomb of the Mask – Google Play

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.7/5
  • Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

5. Gentleman Ninja

In this game you’re not simple a ninja, you’re a Gentleman Ninja. You’re armed with colored ninja swords that can only defeat enemies of the matching color. Use the red sword on red enemies and the blue sword on blue enemies. You have to think fast to use the correct weapon or you’ll be taken out by the enemy ninjas.

DOWNLOAD: Gentleman Ninja – Google Play

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Installs: 10 – 50

More Best Apps & Games

Our Download This series includes the best apps and games you should be downloading. We also have more lists for the best apps and games on Android. Check them out below!
local_offer    Download This  

stars Further Reading

Top 5 Apps & Games [Feb 3]

Top Apps & Games Jan 27

Best Apps of the Week (1/20)

Top 5 Apps/Games Jan 13

Top Android Apps 12/9/16

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to Pixel-ize your phone
closeHow to make any Android phone look like the Pixel

Features like the Pixel Launcher, round icons, new nav bar buttons, and Google Assistant are still exclusive to the Pixel phones. With just a few handy apps and some tweaking, you can get most of the Pixel features on your phone.

2

more_vertPixbar app give you Pixel-like nav buttons
closePixbar app gives you Pixel-like nav buttons without root

If you’ve been jealous of the fancy navigation buttons used by the Pixel and Pixel XL, you can now add them to your Android device without having to root it. The $0.99 Pixbar app on the Play Store gives you the illusion that your on-screen navigational buttons are identical to those on the Pixel phones. In …

3

more_vertGoogle's AI can enhance pixelated photos
closeGoogle’s AI can “zoom and enhance” photos like crime films

You ever watch one of those cool crime or detective flicks and the prosecutor comes across some footage they need a good look at? Google is making the “zoom and enhance” possible through AI.

4

more_vertSamsung to focus on Plus Galaxy S8 model
closePlus model is expected to dominate Samsung Galaxy S8’s production schedule

It’s said the “Plus” model of the Samsung Galaxy S8 (remember, both devices are said to be getting understated Edge displays this go around) will be eating up 70% of Samsung’s production schedule from the get go.

5

more_vertThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is back in stock
closeThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is now “shipping immediately”

OnePlus has confirmed that the 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is being made available for immediate shipping.

6

more_vertSamsung to begin showcasing foldable phone
closeSamsung will start showing prototypes of their foldable phone later this month

Samsung will be toting some prototypes of their foldable phone concept at MWC for the first time.

7

more_vertLG teases the G6's small bezels
closeLG G6 press invites tease the phone’s small bezels, rounded display corners

Press invites for their February 26th LG G6 event have been sent out, teasing the display’s rounded corners, what could be some pretty small bezels.

8

more_vertDEAL: Save 70% on Samsung's microSD cards
closeDEAL: Save up to 70 percent on Samsung’s 32, 64 and 128GB EVO microSD cards

The average price of microSD cards have come down significantly over the past year, but it still costs quite a bit if you want to double the amount of storage you have available for your smartphone. Fortunately, Amazon has heard your cries and has cut the price of the Samsung EVO microSD cards. The monstrous 256GB EVO …

9

more_vertPixel's audio issues fixed
closePixel’s February security patch fixes audio issues

The Pixel and Pixel XL got a bit more love in yesterday’s security patch than just security fixes. They also got a fix to one of the most annoying bugs out.

10

more_vertGalaxy S8 and S8 Plus renders surface
closeAnother set of Galaxy S8 renders paint vivid pictures of what to expect

We’re pretty sure we know what the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will look like once Samsung launches them later this Spring. In case you needed an even better idea, take a gander at these new device renders.