Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Custom Search Bar Widget

One of the staples of an Android home screen is the ubiquitous Google Search Bar. The design of the search bar has changed over the years, but you don’t have to use the design that Google chooses. Custom Search Bar Widget allows you to completely customize the look and functionality of the search bar. It can be much more than a simple white bar that leads to Google.

DOWNLOAD: Custom Search Bar Widget – Google Play Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 3.7/5

Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

2. Nuzzel

Nuzzel has been around for a while, but more people should know about it. The app uses your Twitter account to curate the news. You see stories that your friends have shared, but it’s ordered by how many friends shared a story. A popular story that a lot of your friends are tweeting about will be at the top. You can even get notifications when multiple friends are tweeting about something.

DOWNLOAD: Nuzzle – Google Play Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.4/5

Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

3. Camera Roll

If you’re like me, you’re constantly on the hunt for a simple photo gallery app that doesn’t have a bunch of needless features. Camera Roll is exactly that. It simply shows your folders and your photos in a minimalistic interface. Camera Roll can also show you the Exif-Data from your photos.

DOWNLOAD: Camera Roll – Google Play Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: Unreleased

Installs: 50 – 100

4. Tomb of the Mask

Tomb of the Mask is an arcade game with an awesome retro vibe. The idea is to navigate through mazes by jetting from wall to wall. Collect coins along the way to buy shields and other items to help. You’ll face a variety of traps, enemies, powerups, and challenges. Get to the end of the maze in one piece to advance to the next level.

DOWNLOAD: Tomb of the Mask – Google Play Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.7/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

5. Gentleman Ninja

In this game you’re not simple a ninja, you’re a Gentleman Ninja. You’re armed with colored ninja swords that can only defeat enemies of the matching color. Use the red sword on red enemies and the blue sword on blue enemies. You have to think fast to use the correct weapon or you’ll be taken out by the enemy ninjas.

DOWNLOAD: Gentleman Ninja – Google Play Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.5/5

Installs: 10 – 50

More Best Apps & Games

Our Download This series includes the best apps and games you should be downloading. We also have more lists for the best apps and games on Android. Check them out below!