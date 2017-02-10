Last year when T-Mobile Tuesdays was introduced, T-Mobile had partnered with Dominos Pizza to give everyone some free slices. Due to the overwhelming popularity, Dominos had to pull out of the partnership. Today, T-Mobile has announced a new partnership with Papa John’s.

This new partnership will get T-Mobile customers a free large single-topping pizza for free. This means that you will be able to get ONE free pizza over the course of the 4 week promotion.

In addition to giving T-Mobile subscribers a free pizza, you will also get 25% off any regular menu online order from Papa John’s. This upcoming T-Mobile Tuesday will also net users a $15 Lyft ride, as well as a FandangoNOW movie rental.

Despite a rocky start, it seems that T-Mobile is continuing to thank its customers with different T-Mobile Tuesday promotions. If you’re still using the app, let us know what freebies you’ve taken advantage of. If not, let us know why you decided to give up on T-Mobile Tuesdays.

