The OnePlus 3T is being upgraded to OxygenOS 4.0.3 today, the third such update on its Nougat base. OnePlus doesn’t typically dole these out without a lot of changes in tow, so let’s take a look at all we’re getting:

Added Wi-Fi IPv6 Support toggle

Optimized Smart Wi-Fi Switcher, if turned on, device will switch to data connection if Wi-Fi signal is consistently poor

Fixed crashes for Line

Increased stability of the Camera app

Optimized exposure when taking night time photos

Updated Audio Parameters and improved the quality of audio recordings

Updated APN settings for select carriers

Amazon Prime App will be pre-installed for India Users

With that, OnePlus says they’re still working through some known issues with the WiFi radios disconnecting. Thankfully there are some things you can try to alleviate the pain while they work on getting it stable:

If you experience frequent WiFi disconnections, please go to Settings > Wi-Fi > Configure WiFi (Top right hand corner) > Scroll to bottom of the page and check the IP address format (IPv4 = Single line, IPv6 = Multiple lines)> If the IP address is IPv6 based, then turn off the IPv6 Support toggle and see if the disconnections stop.

And don’t worry if you don’t see the update right away. OnePlus says that it’ll head to a small set of users first in order to catch any unforeseen issues, after which they’ll begin a broader rollout in the coming days. Head to the settings menu of your phone to see if you’re one of those who can get it early.

[via OnePlus]