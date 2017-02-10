SUBSCRIBE: Google Play | Sticher | iTunes | RSS | Download MP3
We’re back! This week Chris and Joe are here to talk about the new LG smartwatches with Android Wear 2.0, more Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 leaks, the resurgence of wireless charging, and Chris’ war on germs. Thanks for watching/listening!
Answering listener emails
Top Stories
- LG Android Wear 2.0 watches launch
- LG G6 & Galaxy S8 rumor roundup
Quick Hits
- Google is killing the Google Now Launcher
- Snapchat admits to prioritizing iOS over Android
- Next iPhone may come with wireless charging
- Verizon has its own Android Wear watch
- T-Mobile is now tied with Verizon in 4G network speeds
Wins/Fails
- Joe: Moto Mod with rainbow LED strip / Need permit to play Pokemon GO in Milwaukee
- Chris: PhoneSoap 2.0 / iPhone 7 camera gets beat by the Honor 6X
App Picks
- Joe: Donald Draws, Looxie
- Chris: Ninja Spinki
