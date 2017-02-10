Feb 10th, 2017

We’re back! This week Chris and Joe are here to talk about the new LG smartwatches with Android Wear 2.0, more Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 leaks, the resurgence of wireless charging, and Chris’ war on germs. Thanks for watching/listening!

LG Watch Syle and Sport now available

Wells Fargo and CITI cards don't work with AW 2.0

Samsung not using Viv for Bixby

Everything we know about the LG G6

LG releases another invitation for the LG G6 at MWC 2017

more_vertGalaxy S8 and S8 Plus renders surface
closeAnother set of Galaxy S8 renders paint vivid pictures of what to expect

We’re pretty sure we know what the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will look like once Samsung launches them later this Spring. In case you needed an even better idea, take a gander at these new device renders.

more_vertEdge adds LED strip to Moto Z
closeThis Moto Mod adds an LED notification strip to your Moto Z

The latest Moto Mod to hit IndieGoGo is very cool. It’s called Edge, and it’s a mod that adds a strip of LED lighting around the edges of your compatible Moto Z.

more_vertNew Moto Z Moto Mods commercials
closeNew Moto Z commercials put smartphone users in therapy

Lenovo is running a new ad campaign for the Moto Z and Moto Mods. The new commercials feature smartphone users in therapy and breaking up with their old devices.

more_vertTop 5 Apps/Games - Feb 10
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (February 10, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.