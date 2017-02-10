Honor 8 owners are in for a treat today. Android 7.0 Nougat is now rolling out to all owners of the handset.

Among Nougat’s features is Huawei’s EMUI 5.0, which we believe to be the first piece of Huawei software that can be considered a true delight to use. It’s clean and lean and actually behaves like any pure Android phone should, just the way we like it around here.

Those wanting the goods should be able to get it by heading to Settings > System Update > Check for Updates. Otherwise, Honor says updates will eventually automatically head to all phones by the end of this month.