With Wednesday’s announcement of the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style, Google didn’t have them ready to go on their website. Well, you can buy them now.

The Watch Sport and Watch Style are sitting up there for their advertised prices of $349 and $249 ($279 if you want the rose gold model), respectively. The Watch Style offers the basic Android Wear 2.0 expereince and looks good doing t. Meanwhile, the Watch Sport adds things like NFC, GPS, a heart rate sensor and LTE radios for those who might find themselves in need of a sporty workout companion.

These watches offer great new features like Android Pay on your wrist for the very first time, as well as the Google Assistant. Get on over to Google’s Store and order yours if you want one.