If you’re in the market for a rugged smartphone that can withstand almost all the elements, then you’ll want to check out the BLU Tank Xtreme 5.0. The device was just launched on Amazon for $130, and may be one of the best rugged smartphone option that isn’t from Samsung.

The device definitely won’t any “smartphone of the year awards“, due it’s subpar spec sheet. However, when looking for a super rugged device, you likely just need something to withstand the elements.

BLU Tank Xtreme 5.0 Specs

5-inch IPS HD Display

MediaTek 6580 Processor

1GB RAM

8GB Expandable Storage

5MP Front Camera

5MP Rear Camera

3,000mAh Battery

IP65 Dust and Water Resistant

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

To celebrate the release of the Tank Xtreme 5.0, BLU will be having a flash sale on Amazon which knocks $30 off the retail price. That brings the Tank Xtreme 5.0 down to just $99, with free Prime shipping. This flash sale begins at 8:45PM EST today, and lasts until 2:45PM EST.

Let us know if you decide to snag this, or if you have a better suggestion of an extremely rugged, but cheap, smartphone.