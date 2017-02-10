We’ve seen a slew of different invitations for devices being announced at Mobile World Congress, but BlackBerry decided to do something a bit different. The company has already confirmed it will be introducing the new BlackBerry “Mercury” at MWC, and this new invitation gives us a look at the device.

The Mercury (name subject to change) can be seen in all its glory, along with the built-in iconic BlackBerry keyboard. The device has been rumored for some time, and teased for almost as long, and we’re just a few weeks away from learning everything about it.

However, looking at the image, we see the built-in keyboard, along with a rumored 4.5-inch display. The device will also feature a USB Type-C charger, and *hopefully* dual-speakers on the bottom.

Rumors claim that the Mercury will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 processor, along with 3GB of RAM, and Android 7.0 Nougat. As for the camera, rumors claim that the Mercury will use the same camera sensor that is found in the Pixel .

Let us know what you think about the BlackBerry Mercury and if you’ll be intrigued by the offering once released.

