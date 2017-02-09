Feb 9th, 2017

The headlines in the latter portion of 2016 were dominated by Samsung and the faulty Galaxy Note 7. The device was found to be faulty due to batteries which were initially supplied by Samsung SDI. In a strange turn of events, the Samsung SDI factory caught fire yesterday, with authorities claiming that the culprit were lithium-ion batteries and semi-manufactured battery products.

According to initial reports, the fire was “minor” and was “quickly put out”. However, there is footage of black smoke emitting from the plumes, which may suggest the fire was a bit larger.

It also turns out that the fire was found at Samsung SDI’s waste depository, and did not affect production. It’s entirely possible that due to the sheer number of batteries produced, the faulty batteries were still on the premises and caught fire somehow.

Luckily, no one was injured in the fire, but it’s still an interesting aspect of the Galaxy Note 7 saga that has been brought back into focus. It’s also important to note that Samsung SDI has been tapped to manufacture the batteries for the Galaxy S8.

[South China Morning Post]
local_offer    Samsung   Samsung Galaxy Note 7   samsung sdi  

stars Further Reading

"Samsung Hello" may replace Google Now

Galaxy S8 battery size rumors

Samsung to begin showcasing foldable phone

DEAL: Save 70% on Samsung's microSD cards

Samsung shipped more than 4.5 million Gear VR headsets

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to Pixel-ize your phone
closeHow to make any Android phone look like the Pixel

Features like the Pixel Launcher, round icons, new nav bar buttons, and Google Assistant are still exclusive to the Pixel phones. With just a few handy apps and some tweaking, you can get most of the Pixel features on your phone.

2

more_vertPixbar app give you Pixel-like nav buttons
closePixbar app gives you Pixel-like nav buttons without root

If you’ve been jealous of the fancy navigation buttons used by the Pixel and Pixel XL, you can now add them to your Android device without having to root it. The $0.99 Pixbar app on the Play Store gives you the illusion that your on-screen navigational buttons are identical to those on the Pixel phones. In …

3

more_vertGoogle to kill Now Launcher
closeGoogle is preparing to kill the Google Now launcher

In an email sent to GMS partners, Google explained its intention to remove the Google Now launcher from the Store in the coming weeks.

4

more_vertSamsung rep says not all regions will get Nougat this quarter
closeSamsung rep says not all regions will get Nougat this quarter

Samsung has been beta testing Nougat for what seems like months and the rollout has started in the United States, but not all regions will get the Nougat update this quarter, according to one customer service rep.

5

more_vert"Donald Draws" meme app
closeCreate your own Trump executive order memes with “Donald Draws”

As the internet often does, the shot of Trump showing his papers to the camera has quickly become a meme. Now, you can easily create an Executive Order meme directly on your Android phone.

6

more_vertGoogle's AI can enhance pixelated photos
closeGoogle’s AI can “zoom and enhance” photos like crime films

You ever watch one of those cool crime or detective flicks and the prosecutor comes across some footage they need a good look at? Google is making the “zoom and enhance” possible through AI.

7

more_vertSamsung to focus on Plus Galaxy S8 model
closePlus model is expected to dominate Samsung Galaxy S8’s production schedule

It’s said the “Plus” model of the Samsung Galaxy S8 (remember, both devices are said to be getting understated Edge displays this go around) will be eating up 70% of Samsung’s production schedule from the get go.

8

more_vertThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is back in stock
closeThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is now “shipping immediately”

OnePlus has confirmed that the 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is being made available for immediate shipping.

9

more_vertSamsung to begin showcasing foldable phone
closeSamsung will start showing prototypes of their foldable phone later this month

Samsung will be toting some prototypes of their foldable phone concept at MWC for the first time.

10

more_vertLG teases the G6's small bezels
closeLG G6 press invites tease the phone’s small bezels, rounded display corners

Press invites for their February 26th LG G6 event have been sent out, teasing the display’s rounded corners, what could be some pretty small bezels.