Yesterday was an exciting day for those who continue to use smartwatches and wearables running Android Wear. Google officially introduced Android Wear 2.0, along with two new smartwatches from LG: the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style.

In addition to introducing Android Wear 2.0, Google confirmed which smartwatches would receive the update, including the Polar M600. Introduced in August of 2016, the M600 is one of the best smartwatches on the market, especially if you work out on a regular basis.

Today, Polar confirmed that the Android Wear 2.0 update would be coming to the M600, while stating it will also receive some new features. These other features include the ability to track indoor swimming metrics, including distance, pace, strokes per minute, and strokes per poll length.

The new features will even be able to determine the swimming motions that are being used. This includes freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, or butterfly.

Unfortunately, a specific time frame was not stated, as Polar claimed it would be coming “soon”. We’re sure that the company is working out all the kinks before pushing Android Wear 2.0 to owners of the Polar M600.

