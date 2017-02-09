Despite all of the leaks leading up to MWC 2017, LG is definitely excited to show off its latest flagship, the LG G6 . The company has sent another invitation for its press conference at MWC 2017. However, this time, this invite leads us to ask a few more questions.

The invitation states that the G6 will be the “next generation smartphone”. Leaving us to wonder if this has anything to do with rumors surrounding the G6 being the first non-Pixel device to launch with Google Assistant.

It’s highly unlikely that LG has been working on its own AI personal assistant, but maybe they were able to keep SOMETHING under wraps. Regardless, we’re only a few weeks away from the official unveiling of the LG G6, so we’ll be sure to keep our ears to the ground on this one.

[ZDNet]