Over the last few months, Motorola has been running a competition for developers to create new Moto Mods for the Moto Z lineup of devices. Today, the company announced the 12 finalists of the competition.

These finalists consist of some options that you’ve already heard about here on Phandroid, but also offer a unique addition to your Moto Z device. Here’s a list of the finalists:

Each of the 12 finalists have received a Moto Mods Development Kit, along with a Moto Z. There are also new Indiegogo campaigns for each of these Moto Mods, allowing you to check out and support any of your favorite options.

The various Indiegogo campaigns end at different times, but currently, the Moto Z Mod with Wireless Charging is the closest to meeting its goal. The Edge Moto Mod is at 56% of its goal, but still has 28 days left before the campaign is over.

Hit the links below to check out the finalists and let us know what your favorite Moto Mod concepts are.

[Motorola | Indiegogo]