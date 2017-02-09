Feb 9th, 2017

Of the biggest selling points with Google Assistant on Google Home was the ability to control your smart home devices. For some reason, Google held back this functionality on the Pixel and Pixel XL, until today.

Image courtesy of Android Police

There were ways to work around this before, but now Google is making it possible with your Pixel or Pixel XL. One user found a new section within the Assistant settings panel for “Home Control”.

Image courtesy of Android Police

From here, you can find your smart home devices, and connect them, regardless of which room you’re trying to control. Some of the devices that are compatible with this new feature are from the following companies:

  • Nest
  • Philips Hue
  • Honeywell
  • SmartThings
  • WeMo

The tip provided to Android Police stated that the device was running the Android 7.1.2 Nougat beta, with version 6.2.19 of the Google App, and version 10.2.98 of Google Play Services.

It’s likely that this is rolling out slowly, but at least a few users are beginning to receive this functionality. If you’re one of the lucky ones, let us know in the comments below.

