Late last month, Sony was forced to halt the rollout of Android Nougat for a handful of Xperia devices. The stoppage was due to some issues that began appearing on various devices.

However, it seems that all of the kinks have been worked out, as Sony has started rolling out the software update to the following devices:

Hopefully things will roll along much smoother this time around. If you have received the update, let us know in the comments below and let us know what you think of Android Nougat.

[Xperia Blog]