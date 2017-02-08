Earlier today, Google announced the first two smartwatches which will be running Android Wear 2.0. The LG Watch Sport is the bigger of the two options and will be sold on Verizon due to its LTE compatibility. This is important because it seems that Verizon is actually getting its own Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch.

The Wear24 is a Verizon-exclusive, and has been confirmed to be running Android Wear 2.0. The smartwatch will feature cellular radios, however, there’s not much else known about the Wear24.

Other than being able to take full advantage of the latest version of Android Wear, Verizon is also claiming that the Wear24 will be water resistant in up to 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. This doesn’t really tell us much about the smartwatch, but I guess it’s cool.

One thing that the Wear24 does have going for it, is that it’s a bit slimmer than the LG Watch Sport due to not having some of the sensors that are included. Regardless, the Wear24 will be priced at $299.99 with a two-year activation, and will be hitting stores in March.

We’re sure that we’ll be learning more about the Wear24 in the coming days, but in the meantime, keep your eyes peeled. Let us know what you think about these new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches and if you’ll be upgrading.

[Verizon Wireless]