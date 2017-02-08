T-Mobile has spent the last few years overtaking Sprint and AT&T while playing catchup with Verizon. However, a new report from OpenSignal suggests that T-Mobile has finally achieved what it set out to do with its UnCarrier movement.

The report shows that T-Mobile and Verizon are tied in major categories, such as 4G download speeds and overall download speeds. There is some more work left to do for T-Mobile as Verizon is still available in more areas across the country, compared to Big Magenta.

There isn’t too much work left to be done though, as the percentage come in at 88.17% availability for Verizon, with T-Mobile behind just a hair at 86.60%. This is a sign of good things to come for those looking to move away from the clutches of Verizon, despite questionable moves recently from T-Mobile.

Moving away from the two big horses in the race, AT&T and Sprint failed to notch a victory in any of the network comparison categories. Sprint is by far the worst when it comes to 4G or 3G download speeds, and is just slightly behind AT&T in regards of overall availability.

Have you already made the switch? Sound off in the comments below and let us know what you have experienced and which carrier you would recommend.

[OpenSignal]