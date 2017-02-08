Sony is one of the most popular image sensor manufacturers in the world. You can find their handy work in everything from full-sized DSLRs, to smaller mirrorless cameras. In fact, there’s a real good chance the smartphone you’re currently using is equipped with one of Sony’s camera sensors.

Announced at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC), Sony showed off their latest creation: a brand new mobile camera sensor capable of shooting up to 1,000 fps super slow motion video in full HD 1080p resolution.

Sony says it’s about 8 times faster than their previous efforts (Sony IMX318), with the 3-layer design minimizing focal pane distortion. But that’s only the half of it. The sensor’s high-capacity DRAM also allows the sensor to shoot full 19.3MP images in 1/120 second — 4 times faster than that crusty old IMX318 sensor.

Just so we’re clear, high-end handsets like the iPhone 7 or Google Pixel cap at 120fps in 1080p (or 240fps at 720p) which isn’t even close to the feats their new sensor is capable of. The results? Well, they speak for themselves. Check out the video below with super slow motion footage taken with their new 3-layered sensor:

We still don’t know when we’ll see this new sensor land in future handsets, but it’s definitely something to keep an eye out for. If you thought your smartphone camera was already powerful right now, it’s only going to get better in the years to come.

[Sony]