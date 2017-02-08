The average price of microSD cards have come down significantly over the past year, but it still costs quite a bit if you want to double the amount of storage you have available for your smartphone. Fortunately, Amazon has heard your cries and has cut the price of the Samsung EVO microSD cards. The monstrous 256GB EVO Plus is still listed for $146, but there are some incredible deals available if you don’t mind Samsung’s smaller 32, 64 or 128GB cards.

If your phone is more than a year old, just make sure it can support larger capacity microSD cards before you make your purchase.