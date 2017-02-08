We’re a couple of months removed from the last big Pokémon GO event, where the game celebrated the holiday season and gave away a bunch of goodies. Now, Niantic is back with a its Valentines Day event. This event isn’t as jam-packed as the last one, but you’ll still have a better chance to get your hands on some of the more elusive Pokémon.

The first big benefit during the event will give you double the amount of Pokémon Candy every time you “catch, hatch, and transfer Pokémon”. That will definitely be helpful while you’re traveling, but the fun doesn’t stop there. Your Buddy Pokémon will also earn double the amount of candies while you’re on the hunt.

Since Valentines Day is surrounded by the color of pink, Niantic claims that there is of a chance that you’ll encounter the likes of Chansey, Clefable, and “many other adorable pink Pokémon”. Other Pokémon, such as Cleffa, Igglybuff, and Smoochum, will also be “more likely to hatch from Eggs”. Finally, during the event, any lure modules will last for up to 6 hours, making it easier to bring Pokémon to wherever you are stationed.

The event runs between 11:00AM PST today, and ends at 11:00AM PST on February 15th.

[Niantic]