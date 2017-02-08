The OnePlus 3T is one of the best smartphones released in 2016, and will still be one of the best options regardless of what the “big boys” do in 2017. However, a pain-point for those looking to get their hands on the device. OnePlus has struggled to keep up with the demand, but things are looking better.

A few weeks ago, OnePlus stated that the Gunmetal 64GB variant of the device would be “shipping immediately”. Today, the Soft Gold 64GB variant is also being made available for immediate shipping.

Not everything is roses and daisies as OnePlus has not given any update on the availability for the 128GB version of either the Gunmetal or Soft Gold 3T. If you’re looking to pick up one of the best Android devices, check out the links below, and let us know if you decide to pull the trigger.

