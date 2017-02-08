Motorola (a.k.a. Lenovo) is planning to announce a new phone at MWC later this month. The phone will most likely be the Moto G5 Plus, which has been popping up in leaks lately. A new leaked photo gives us, even more, details about this upcoming device.

The leaked photo comes from a Google+ user in Brazil. A photo usually doesn’t tell us a lot about specs, but this device has a sticker on the front. The sticker says the phone has a 12MP “rapid focus” camera, 3,000 mAh battery with “TurboPower,” 5.2-inch Full HD display, 2GHz octa-core processor, and a fingerprint scanner.

The unnamed processor is probably the Snapdragon 625 and the 12MP camera is likely a Sony IMX362 that can shoot in 4K. We’ll know more about the G5 Plus later this month, but so far it’s shaping up to be a nice mid-range device. Are you looking forward to this phone?