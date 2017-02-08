Feb 8th, 2017

The LG Watch Style’s role in ushering Android Wear 2.0 is a bit more muted than that of the LG Watch Sport’s. Whereas that watch is bold and packed full of anything a watch lover could want, the Style represents a lower cost option for those who want a companion that looks nice and offers the bare necessities.

Be sure to look ahead to see what’s inside the LG Watch Style, and feel free to compare it to the LG Watch Sport’s specs.

LG Watch Style Specs

  • Display: 1.2-ich 360 x 360 Circular P-OLED w/ Gorilla Glass 3
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100
  • RAM and storage: 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage
  • Battery: 240mAh with Wireless Charging
  • Dimensions: 42.3 x 45.7 x 10.79 mm
  • Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth
  • Other Features: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer, Heart Rate Sensor, IP68 Toughness
  • Colors: Silver, Titanium, Rose Gold
  • Price: $249

How does it look?

The LG Watch Style is LG’s cheapest model yet, but does its looks properly reflect its name? And more importantly, does it have enough under the hood to justify a $250 price tag? Let us know what you’re thinking straight ahead.
local_offer    Android Wear  Android Wear 2.0  LG  LG Watch Style  smartwatches  

stars Further Reading

The Wear24 is a Verizon-exclusive smartwatch

These are the smartwatches being updated to Android Wear 2.0

Android Pay on Wear 2.0 restrictions

The LG Watch Style and Watch Sport are official

LG Watch Sport Specs

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to set up a live wallpaper that mirrors your time of day
closeHow to set up a live wallpaper to mirror the time of day [VIDEO]

Want a pixelized wallpaper that follows the sun and moon cycles of a 24 hour day? This guide will teach you how to set it up on your phone.

2

more_vertPixbar app give you Pixel-like nav buttons
closePixbar app gives you Pixel-like nav buttons without root

If you’ve been jealous of the fancy navigation buttons used by the Pixel and Pixel XL, you can now add them to your Android device without having to root it. The $0.99 Pixbar app on the Play Store gives you the illusion that your on-screen navigational buttons are identical to those on the Pixel phones. In …

3

more_vertGoogle Calendar Tips & Tricks
close10 Tips & Tricks to get the most out of Google Calendar

Google Calendar is arguably the biggest advancement in calendars since they started printing them out with cat photos. To get the most out of this powerful productivity tool, there are a few tips and tricks you should know about.

4

more_vertGoogle to kill Now Launcher
closeGoogle is preparing to kill the Google Now launcher

In an email sent to GMS partners, Google explained its intention to remove the Google Now launcher from the Store in the coming weeks.

5

more_vertHow to Pixel-ize your phone
closeHow to make any Android phone look like the Pixel

Features like the Pixel Launcher, round icons, new nav bar buttons, and Google Assistant are still exclusive to the Pixel phones. With just a few handy apps and some tweaking, you can get most of the Pixel features on your phone.

6

more_vertNexus 5X gets fingerprint gestures
closeNexus 5X got fingerprint gestures in latest update

While incremental updates on devices tend to serve the same purpose for each Nexus phone, the Nexus 5X picked up a little something for itself. Its Android 7.1.2 update enables fingerprint gestures.

7

more_vertSamsung rep says not all regions will get Nougat this quarter
closeSamsung rep says not all regions will get Nougat this quarter

Samsung has been beta testing Nougat for what seems like months and the rollout has started in the United States, but not all regions will get the Nougat update this quarter, according to one customer service rep.

8

more_vertMoto G5 Plus dimensions revealed thanks to FCC filing
closeMoto G5 Plus dimensions revealed thanks to FCC filing

With a release date now rumored to be sometime in mid-March, some FCC filings have revealed the dimensions for the upcoming Moto G5 Plus.

9

more_vert"Donald Draws" meme app
closeCreate your own Trump executive order memes with “Donald Draws”

As the internet often does, the shot of Trump showing his papers to the camera has quickly become a meme. Now, you can easily create an Executive Order meme directly on your Android phone.

10

more_vertGoogle's AI can enhance pixelated photos
closeGoogle’s AI can “zoom and enhance” photos like crime films

You ever watch one of those cool crime or detective flicks and the prosecutor comes across some footage they need a good look at? Google is making the “zoom and enhance” possible through AI.