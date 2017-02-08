The LG Watch Style’s role in ushering Android Wear 2.0 is a bit more muted than that of the LG Watch Sport’s. Whereas that watch is bold and packed full of anything a watch lover could want, the Style represents a lower cost option for those who want a companion that looks nice and offers the bare necessities.

Be sure to look ahead to see what’s inside the LG Watch Style, and feel free to compare it to the LG Watch Sport’s specs.

LG Watch Style Specs

Display: 1.2-ich 360 x 360 Circular P-OLED w/ Gorilla Glass 3

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100

RAM and storage: 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage

Battery: 240mAh with Wireless Charging

Dimensions: 42.3 x 45.7 x 10.79 mm

Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth

Other Features: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer, Heart Rate Sensor, IP68 Toughness

Colors: Silver, Titanium, Rose Gold

Price: $249

How does it look?

The LG Watch Style is LG’s cheapest model yet, but does its looks properly reflect its name? And more importantly, does it have enough under the hood to justify a $250 price tag? Let us know what you’re thinking straight ahead.