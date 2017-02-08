Smartwatches are still trying to find their place in the market, but that hasn’t stopped companies from attempting to provide unique experiences. This upcoming smartwatch from Gameband looks to hit the nostalgia bone as it allows you to play Atari games from your wrist.

The smartwatch is running a modified version of Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and features the following specs:

1.6-inch AMOLED Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100

512MB RAM

4GB Expandable Storage

400mAh Battery

USB Type-C

Yep, you’re reading that right. The Gameband comes with 4GB of storage out of the box, but also features a microSD card slot, which will allow you to load more games onto your smartwatch.

Speaking of the games, Gameband is pre-loading 5 Atari classics onto the smartwatch. The titles include Asteroids, Pong, Breakout, Centipede, and Crystal Castles. However the company plans to announce more games via Stretch Goals throughout its Kickstarter campaign.

The Gameband will also launch with pre-loaded apps which will work with either iOS or Android. Perhaps the most noticeable of these apps is Amazon Alexa. This will provide you with everything that Alexa’s voice services have to offer, while being on your wrist.

Currently, there are 2 different options available: Gameband Atari and Gameband Terraria. The Super Early Bird pricing for these comes in at $99, which saves you 50% off the retail price of $199 once the Gameband is launched.

When backing either of these projects, you will be provided with the Gameband, a silicon strap, and 5 exclusive mini-games. You can also upgrade to the black canvas strap for an extra $20, or the black leather strap for $35.