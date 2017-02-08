The last time we were updated on the platform distribution figures for Android, we were celebrating the death of Froyo and hoping similar fates were in store for Gingerbread, Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, and… well, you get the point.

The numbers have been updated to reflect the two-week period ending February 6th, and there’s a big development this time: Nougat is now on 1.2% of all reported Android devices!

Granted, 1.2% is pretty depressing, but we’ve just come to live with the reality by now. I personally like to think of it differently:

Legacy Firmware: 35.6%

Contemporary Firmware: 64.8%

There. Much better. It helps me sleep at night, but I don’t expect others to feel the same way.

