Early in 2017, a rumor started circulating which suggested that ZTE was looking to enter the smartwatch market. Not much information has been shared about the “ZTE Quartz”, but Evan Blass of VentureBeat was able to obtain a press render of the smartwatch.

Image courtesy of VentureBeat

Looking at the smartwatch, it doesn’t appear to provide much in the ways of a new form factor, but the company obviously wants to keep the traditional watch look. On the top right of the body, you can see the “crown” which may be nothing more than a button for navigation.

It also appears that the Quartz may be aimed at fitness enthusiasts as this render shows what appears to be a rubber band. Other than that, we can see that the Quartz won’t feature the unsightly “flat tire” on the bottom of the display, which is definitely some good news.

Blass states the watch will be powered by Android Wear 2.0, which is due to be officially released tomorrow, February 8th. The Quartz will also feature a 3G radio, which will make it possible to answer phone calls and text messages.

Finally, Blass expects the Quartz to be unveiled at MWC 2017, which is slated to kick off on February 27th. With Android Wear 2.0 on the way, hopefully 2017 will be more fruitful for smartwatch manufacturers and we can see some new innovation on the way.

[VentureBeat]