Well, folks, it’s finally here. The ZTE Axon 7 has gotten its glorious upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat. The update was expected much sooner than this, though the company seemingly had more issues to iron out than they thought.

Alongside all the goodness Nougat brings, the ZTE Axon 7’s update is especially notable since it finally brings Daydream VR support. We know even before the phone launched that it would be Daydream-certified, but the lack of Nougat meant you had to stick to Cardboard.

Hopefully you’ve already gotten your Daydream View headset in anticipation of this day as we recommended back when they first went on sale. If not, don’t fret — it’s still $49 as of this writing, you’ll just have to wait for it to hit your doorstep to enjoy it.