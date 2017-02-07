Twitter has been attempting to fight against the various “haters” on the social media site since its inception. The last big move that Twitter made was improving the way we can mute other users, and now Twitter is implementing new ways to fight “abusive accounts”.

Stopping the creation of new abusive accounts:

We’re taking steps to identify people who have been permanently suspended and stop them from creating new accounts. This focuses more effectively on some of the most prevalent and damaging forms of behavior, particularly accounts that are created only to abuse and harass others. Introducing safer search results:

We’re also working on ‘safe search’ which removes Tweets that contain potentially sensitive content and Tweets from blocked and muted accounts from search results. While this type of content will be discoverable if you want to find it, it won’t clutter search results any longer. Learn more in our help center. Collapsing potentially abusive or low-quality Tweets:

Our team has also been working on identifying and collapsing potentially abusive and low-quality replies so the most relevant conversations are brought forward. These Tweet replies will still be accessible to those who seek them out. You can expect to see this change rolling out in the coming weeks.

Last week, Twitter introduced a new way to protect against abusive tweets, allowing users to quickly report those tweets. These 3 new changes being implemented on Twitter may be the next big steps in creating a better overall experience on the troubled social media platform.

Let us know what you think about these changes and if Twitter is working in the right direction to halting abusive tweets and accounts.

[Twitter Blog]