Feb 7th, 2017

Last month, we saw the rumored Xiaomi Mix EVO leaked onto the scene courtesy of Geekbench, and showed that it was powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor. This is the latest processor from Qualcomm and will be at the helm of many smartphones in 2017, including the Galaxy S8. Now, we’re seeing an unknown device powered by the new processor which shows off the capabilities of the Snapdragon 835.

Compared to the Mix EVO, these new benchmark results show a single-core score of 2004, with a multi-core score of 6233. The Mix EVO showed a single-core score of 1918, and a multi-core score of 5689. The differences may seem to be minor here, this could translate into much better “real world” performance.

Unfortunately, with these latest Geekbench results, there is no mention of the device that is being tested. However, the device is running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, along with 4GB of RAM. The MSM8998 model number also matches up with what we saw with the leaked Mix EVO.

As we get closer to Mobile World Congress, we’re getting closer to see the first device officially released with Qualcomm’s flagship processor of 2017.

[Geekbench]
local_offer    Qualcomm   Qualcomm Snapdragon 835  

stars Further Reading

Samsung hoarding the Snapdragon 835

Panasonic and Qualcomm partner for a new infotainment system

Qualcomm outs the ASUS ZenFone AR

The Galaxy S8 may include 6GB of RAM

Qualcomm announces a new vulnerability program

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to set up a live wallpaper that mirrors your time of day
closeHow to set up a live wallpaper to mirror the time of day [VIDEO]

Want a pixelized wallpaper that follows the sun and moon cycles of a 24 hour day? This guide will teach you how to set it up on your phone.

2

more_vertGoogle Calendar Tips & Tricks
close10 Tips & Tricks to get the most out of Google Calendar

Google Calendar is arguably the biggest advancement in calendars since they started printing them out with cat photos. To get the most out of this powerful productivity tool, there are a few tips and tricks you should know about.

3

more_vertGoogle to kill Now Launcher
closeGoogle is preparing to kill the Google Now launcher

In an email sent to GMS partners, Google explained its intention to remove the Google Now launcher from the Store in the coming weeks.

4

more_vertNexus 5X gets fingerprint gestures
closeNexus 5X got fingerprint gestures in latest update

While incremental updates on devices tend to serve the same purpose for each Nexus phone, the Nexus 5X picked up a little something for itself. Its Android 7.1.2 update enables fingerprint gestures.

5

more_vertSamsung rep says not all regions will get Nougat this quarter
closeSamsung rep says not all regions will get Nougat this quarter

Samsung has been beta testing Nougat for what seems like months and the rollout has started in the United States, but not all regions will get the Nougat update this quarter, according to one customer service rep.

6

more_vertMoto G5 Plus dimensions revealed thanks to FCC filing
closeMoto G5 Plus dimensions revealed thanks to FCC filing

With a release date now rumored to be sometime in mid-March, some FCC filings have revealed the dimensions for the upcoming Moto G5 Plus.

7

more_vertSamsung to focus on Plus Galaxy S8 model
closePlus model is expected to dominate Samsung Galaxy S8’s production schedule

It’s said the “Plus” model of the Samsung Galaxy S8 (remember, both devices are said to be getting understated Edge displays this go around) will be eating up 70% of Samsung’s production schedule from the get go.

8

more_vert"Donald Draws" meme app
closeCreate your own Trump executive order memes with “Donald Draws”

As the internet often does, the shot of Trump showing his papers to the camera has quickly become a meme. Now, you can easily create an Executive Order meme directly on your Android phone.

9

more_vertCamera test: Honor 6X vs iPhone 7
closeCamera shootout: Honor 6X vs iPhone 7, the results may surprise you

We put the $250 Honor 6X up against the iPhone 7 in a camera shootout expecting the phone to be obliterated by Apple’s latest and greatest. Imagine our surprise when the results showed a much different outcome…

10

more_vertNexus devices could be getting Google Assistant soon
closeRumor suggests Google Assistant coming to Nexus devices soon

A new rumor suggests that the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P will receive the Google Assistant in the next “major” update. Of course, if you don’t want to wait there’s a guide for enabling it on those devices now.