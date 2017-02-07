Last month, we saw the rumored Xiaomi Mix EVO leaked onto the scene courtesy of Geekbench, and showed that it was powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor. This is the latest processor from Qualcomm and will be at the helm of many smartphones in 2017, including the Galaxy S8. Now, we’re seeing an unknown device powered by the new processor which shows off the capabilities of the Snapdragon 835.

Compared to the Mix EVO, these new benchmark results show a single-core score of 2004, with a multi-core score of 6233. The Mix EVO showed a single-core score of 1918, and a multi-core score of 5689. The differences may seem to be minor here, this could translate into much better “real world” performance.

Unfortunately, with these latest Geekbench results, there is no mention of the device that is being tested. However, the device is running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, along with 4GB of RAM. The MSM8998 model number also matches up with what we saw with the leaked Mix EVO.

As we get closer to Mobile World Congress, we’re getting closer to see the first device officially released with Qualcomm’s flagship processor of 2017.

[Geekbench]