Buying a GoPro is so last year. What you need is the Samsung Gear 360 so that you can capture your adventures with 360-degree video! While Samsung’s Gear 360 will typically set you back $350, Amazon will now sell it to you for just $225.99. That’s $124 (or 35%) less than its usual sticker price! To sweeten the deal even further, you can have it delivered to your house for free within two days if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon has not given any indication as to how long the Samsung Gear 360 discount will last. If you were already thinking about picking one up, we suggest you do so before inventory runs out!

If you want to see the types of video you’d be able to capture with the Gear 360, check out the videos below.