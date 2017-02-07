Feb 7th, 2017

LG’s next Android Wear device is coming very soon. We’ve seen the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style a lot in the past few weeks. Another indication that the watches are coming soon is the fact that user guides already exist. Droid-Life got their hands on the guides before LG could pull them. The guides give us a detailed look at both devices.

Some of the notable details include a rotating button on the side that can be used to navigate the UI. The Sport has 2 additional buttons that can be used as shortcuts for apps. The Sport also will be able to make mobile payments via NFC. The Style has the quick-change watch bands. Both will take advantage of Google Assistant.

The Sport will come with a charging cradle, while the Style has a flat charging pad. The Sport can use a SIM card to connect to cellular data without a smartphone. Check out the links below to read both guides.

[Watch Sport, Watch Style]
