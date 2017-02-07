Feb 7th, 2017

It’s no secret that smartwatches have been put on the back burner in favor of smarter fitness trackers. New fitness trackers have been released over the last year which have provided more features, while still providing us with the ability to view our notifications and more. One of these new fitness trackers is the Huawei Fit, and is one of the best options on the market today.

Released back in November, the Huawei Fit provides a slim form factor, plus most of the features you would want from a fitness tracker. Even Huawei’s custom software allows you to kind of interact with your incoming notifications.

However, the $130 price tag may have turned some folks off to the idea of the Huawei Fit. Luckily, the folks at Daily Steals have an awesome deal going on right now which will save you $60 off the full retail price. This means that you can get a brand new Huawei Fit for just $70.

The “downside” to this sale is that it is only for the Moonlight Silver variant, which comes with the Blue Sport Band. Regardless, saving $60 on an excellent fitness tracker is definitely something you should check out if you’re in the market for a new fitness tracker.

If you want to learn more about the Huawei Fit, including our thoughts on the wearable, check out the links below. Let us know if you decided to jump on this deal, or if you’re holding out for something different.

Buy from Daily Steals
local_offer    fitness trackers   Huawei   Huawei Fit  

